Milam County to offer $250 incentive to vaccinate adolescents

“It was my decision, but I asked the commissioners court to approve. After I explained what it was we wanted to do, they were all on board with doing it,” Young said. All Milam County residents will be eligible for the program with proof of vaccination.

Young described the feedback he has received on the measure as “overwhelmingly positive,” though he noted there also has been vocal opposition to the incentives from people, including some who cited debunked rumors and theories about the COVID-19 vaccines and others who thought the program an unwise use of relief funds. Several public Facebook threads about the court’s decision also include numerous comments denouncing the decision.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the interview, Young relayed the story of talking Wednesday morning with a mother who has four children in the 12-17 eligible range.

“She said she was going to take advantage of this incentive and use the money for school clothes and other items. That’s exactly what we want,” he said.