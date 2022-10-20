Milam County Sheriff’s deputy shot Wednesday, subject dead

A Milam County Sheriff’s mental health deputy was shot while conducting a mental health assessment outside Rockdale on Wednesday afternoon and the subject involved in the shooting is dead, according to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Samuel Ferguson IV was the officer involved and was life-flighted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Sheriff’s officials said. Ferguson is in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials said Ferguson was conducting a mental health assessment with a person having a mental health crisis in the 100 block of Inwood Drive, just west of Rockdale. The person was uncooperative during the assessment and was showing suicidal tendencies, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Ferguson attempted to apprehend the person when they opened fire on him, Sheriff’s officials said. Ferguson was hit multiple times and returned fire and struck the shooter, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, according to Sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials said the Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting and noted the identity of the deceased person is not being released pending notifications.