A Milam County jail inmate, three jail staff members and a sheriff’s patrol deputy have all tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a social media post by Milam County Sheriff Chris White, an inmate assigned to kitchen duties developed a fever earlier in the week and was immediately quarantined. The inmate was tested for coronavirus at a Temple-area hospital and the result was positive. The inmate continues to experience mild symptoms, the post stated.
In addition, over the weekend, three staffers at the jail and a patrol deputy tested positive.
“There does not appear to be any related pattern of the three infected staff members or the patrol deputy and the inmate’s condition, based on their different assignments and duties throughout the jail,” White wrote. “Additionally, we have been unable to determine how or when anyone became infected or in contact with an infected person due to so many variables in how the virus shows or affects different people.”
He said jail staff are continuing to clean and sanitize the jail daily and perform regular symptom checks. Mask use within the jail is mandatory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.