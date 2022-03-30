Middleway Urban Monastery to host Walk for Peace through outdoor labyrinth at First Friday

Middleway Urban Monastery will host a Walk for Peace from 6-7:30 p.m. at its Downtown Bryan location during First Friday.

A large outdoor labyrinth will be set up at the monastery’s space at 309 N. Tabor Ave. as part of the walk. The group also will have a poster-sized copy of the poem “I Walked a Labyrinth for You,” written by spiritual director Barbara Hemphill, for people to sign in support of those who live in locations in turmoil, especially Ukraine.

According to Kathleen Phillips, co-founder of Middleway Urban Monastery, labyrinths are an ancient way to symbolize a person’s spiritual journey.

“They are intended as a meditative way to focus on God,” she wrote in an email about the event. “Unlike a maze, one cannot get lost while walking a labyrinth.”

