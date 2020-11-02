Middleway Urban Monastery to host Election Day pray-and-go vigil

Middleway Urban Monastery will host an Election Day pray-and-go vigil on Tuesday from 7 a.m. when polls open to 7 p.m. when they close.

The event, held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, will be a time for anyone from the public to come and offer individual prayers. Anyone who attends will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be enforced.

Coffee, hot tea and bottled water will be available.

Anyone may pray wherever they are, but organizers said, “Praying individually but in community with others is a powerful statement.”