Middleway Urban Monastery finds new location in Downtown Bryan

Middleway Urban Monastery, which started at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, then moved online in mid-2020, has found its own space in Downtown Bryan.
The open-concept space on 309 N. Tabor Avenue in Bryan has stations where people can find space by themselves or with others and two soundproof rooms for special direction. Eventually, co-founder Kathleen Phillips said, the plan is to create a green space behind the building in the spring.
Co-founder Heidi Campbell said they wanted to find a place in Bryan, but needed it to have the “ambiance and spirit” they intended Middleway Urban Monastery to have. The space officially opened its doors Nov. 2.
The Rev. Daryl T. Hay of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, who serves on the monastery’s Guiding Council, called it a “blessing in disguise” to have to move the monastery to a virtual space during the pandemic.
Originally, the monastery was using St. Andrew’s facilities, he said, but that still required people to walk into a church.
“It didn’t quite meet where we wanted to go,” he said. “Then the pandemic happened, and we got online. … It moved us out of the church space into the online space and then provided a nice transition to having its own location.”
The space and its associated utilities is paid for by a three-year grant through the Episcopal Diocese of Texas. There is no charge to utilize the space, but donations are accepted because organizers plan to continue operating Middleway as a nonprofit after the grant ends.
The purpose of the monastery is to give a spiritual space to people who might not be comfortable in a more traditional religious setting or who do not consider themselves religious, Phillips said.
A 2019 study done by the Pew Research Institute showed more than 100 million American do not feel a connection with any religion but the majority still believe in God or pray regularly, calling themselves “spiritual but not religious,” according to the monastery’s website.
“Sometimes they are referred to as the ‘nones and dones,’ the website states. “A lot have been hurt by church in one way or another. Some are turned off by the structure of church. Still, most are seeking something that’s hard to describe.”
The results of the Pew Research study translate to about 135,000 in Brazos County identifying as a ‘none and done,’ Phillips said.
The monastery is operated by volunteers who identify as Christians with different denominations represented; however, anyone from any background is welcome to include the monastery as part of their spiritual journey, Phillips said.
“We’ve used the analogy of a feeder road where you’re on the feeder road and you’re stopping at any time you want to,” she said. “… We’re not here to proselytize them or to have them think or do anything in any particular way.”
For some, the monastery may be the spiritual space they have been searching for that is separated from traditional religion. For others, it might be a transition back to church or for those whose schedules do not accommodate traditional church services. Additionally, there may be some churchgoers who “need to be fed in a different way” and see the monastery as filling that need.
The institutional church is one way of forming a spiritual community, but it is not the only way, Hay said.
“My experience of church is churches are built for extroverts,” he said. “It’s harder to find those quiet moments in a church’s life. … A place dedicated toward spirituality, meditation, contemplation, I think is necessary.”
Campbell said she sees the monastery as a way of creating an open space for people to come, no matter what their relationship with religion is.
Phillips explained the name Middleway represents their willingness to work with and walk with people from either side of the line or road.
“We’re just here. We’re just open,” she said. “… You can just kind of be yourself and find out who God made you to be and be OK with that.”
Hay said some monasteries are for people to live and others are for people to visit, and he hopes Middleway becomes a place where people can go “for rest, renewal, exploration (and) creativity.”
Phillips acknowledged it might take some more education to help people understand the purpose of Middleway Urban Monastery.
“You say [‘monastery’] to them and some image will pop in their head, none of which this really is,” she said. “We consider a monastery to be a place where people can explore God on their own, but in a community.”
One of the reasons for being in the middle of Bryan, she said, was to better provide that education instead of being in the country.
“We’re right in the middle of this really hopping downtown area and so people might be more interested in finding out what it’s about,” she said.
The idea of being in the middle of a city aligns with what Campbell saw while living abroad. She said representatives from the monasteries would travel from the countryside into the city centers where they would have a house to invite people to enjoy tea or coffee with the monks or nuns every so often.
She said people know they can go to a bar or a pub to have conversations about sports and can find places where people will be discussing politics, but said there is not any given place to have spiritual conversations outside of church.
“Of course, they can happen anywhere, but having a dedicated space where it’s safe and you know that’s what can happen there,” she said.
Middleway is not targeted to one specific demographic of the population, Phillips said, saying it can be for anyone trying to find a peaceful place, from people battling PTSD to those in recovery programs to overwhelmed parents.
“There’s just such a variety of need that I think once people in the community realize they can just come here and get refueled a little bit, that would just get them revved up a little more to be involved in the community and feel a sense of worth in the community and who knows what they might do as a result,” she said. “If we burn ourselves out and never get refueled, we don’t want to do anything that God may pitch out.”
Middleway Urban Monastery is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on the first and fourth Saturdays, except holidays. Weekly events are posted to the website, including times when spiritual directors will lead prayers. For more information and to see the event calendar, go to middlewayurbanmonastery.org.