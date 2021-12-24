Middleway Urban Monastery finds new location in Downtown Bryan

She said people know they can go to a bar or a pub to have conversations about sports and can find places where people will be discussing politics, but said there is not any given place to have spiritual conversations outside of church.

“Of course, they can happen anywhere, but having a dedicated space where it’s safe and you know that’s what can happen there,” she said.

Middleway is not targeted to one specific demographic of the population, Phillips said, saying it can be for anyone trying to find a peaceful place, from people battling PTSD to those in recovery programs to overwhelmed parents.

“There’s just such a variety of need that I think once people in the community realize they can just come here and get refueled a little bit, that would just get them revved up a little more to be involved in the community and feel a sense of worth in the community and who knows what they might do as a result,” she said. “If we burn ourselves out and never get refueled, we don’t want to do anything that God may pitch out.”

Middleway Urban Monastery is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and on the first and fourth Saturdays, except holidays. Weekly events are posted to the website, including times when spiritual directors will lead prayers. For more information and to see the event calendar, go to middlewayurbanmonastery.org.

