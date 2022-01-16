Michael Parks with BVCOG shares his thoughts on being a leader for the community

“We have been informed that the owners want to do something different with their property that currently houses the program,” Parks said. “At the moment we are looking to go into another facility where we can house our Meals on Wheels operation.”

The Brazos Valley Community Action Program manages Meals on Wheels, however the BVCOG assists the daily management of that program, he said.

“We are looking at a capital campaign to raise about $500,000 to support the move for wherever we end up moving to,” Parks said. “Right now we do about 600 meals a day, and during COVID we did 900 meals a day.”

He said they have eight months to find a new location, however the BVCOG is pursuing options to maintain the service so no one will go without a meal in the time being.

When he isn’t working, Parks says he spends time with his family.