Michael Parks with BVCOG shares his thoughts on being a leader for the community

Michael Parks, the executive director of the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, hopes to assist the people of the Brazos Valley and serve them in the areas of their lives where they need help.
Parks was appointed to the BVCOG board in March 2021 after Tom Wilkinson retired as executive director. Parks previously worked for 19 years with the company serving in transportation and housing planning and later as a deputy director.
“After Tom retired, the board selected me and felt comfortable enough to put me in the chair,” he said. “[As executive director] you have the respected staff, and you try to live your life by being a servant to everybody else, and in doing that hopefully it allows folks to trust you and your ability.”
The BVCOG is made up of 32 board members servicing all seven Brazos Valley counties. Parks said the 220-plus staff members identify needs of the community and promote efficient and accountable use of public resources.
After he entered his new role during the COVID-19 pandemic, Parks said he hoped to focus on what needed to be taken care of first, before looking to the future.
“Taking over during the pandemic, my first order of business [was to] keep the wheels on the cart, [and] keep doing what we are doing in light of this changing environment,” he said.
Parks wanted to make sure BVCOG could fulfill its core mission, and learn how to serve people remotely. His responsibilities as executive director include finding connections between the nonprofits he works with and how they can help the BVCOG’s programs to benefit the community, he said.
“We are just one part of the community and this community is just blessed with so many nonprofits that do such great work,” Parks said. “While we are a government entity, we work very closely with nonprofits and to achieve the same goal.”
Roger Sheridan, a BVCOG deputy director, said Parks values each and every person.
“He has a strong desire for staff well-being but no less for those he meets. Parks listens, empowers managers and invests in their career growth and their well-being,” Sheridan said. “He is a person you can trust. Michael Parks values every employee and treats them with a high level of respect and professionalism.”
Sheridan said Parks is an exemplary role model and leader who takes serving the Brazos Valley to heart.
“He is extremely attuned to the needs of the region with having 19-plus years of experience serving Brazos Valley Council of Governments and standing firm to meet those needs. He is one of those unique individuals that has an ability to predict future regional concerns, navigate roadblocks and collaborate with key stakeholders for the desired outcomes,” Sheridan said. “Parks has the unique ability to manage the daily issues and frequent changes in government requirements without losing sight of long-term growth and service for the community.”
Parks hopes that the BVCOG can be a “one-stop shop” for the community.
“No one comes in with just one problem, our staff is trained to say ‘What else do you need, what else can I help you with? How can we help you out of poverty into a more stable economic environment?,’” Parks said.
Parks said his favorite part about working there is the variety of opportunities each day.
“You will never do the same thing twice in a row, there are a number of things that capture your attention every day,” he said. “You are never bored and it will never just be one thing; not just workforce, but housing, transportation and economic development, it is all different each day.”
The organization has multiple programs that serve the Brazos Valley, including regional radio communications, online security, accessing HIV clinics in 214 counties, home buying and financial fitness classes, Section 8 housing and meals on wheels for seniors.
BVCOG has a community service block grant Energy Assistance Program that pays for a lot of things to help people, Parks said.
“We also have a program that is very specific in our energy assistance where we can help pay people’s electric and power bills,” he said. “By working with others in the community we can help other nonprofits find those goals and we can recognize those connections and build upon those.”
BVCOG is currently working on upcoming projects with the General Land Office to distribute $25 million in hazard mitigation funds, Parks said.
“We have a method of distribution, MOD, that will coalesce our region’s thoughts into how we want to spend that money. Do we want to spend it on flood control? Radio communications? Housing? What is it that we want to direct that fund to?” Parks said.
Parks said the BVCOG hopes to help in the decision making of where these funds will go by summer.
“What we hope to have accomplished by the summer is a way we are going to score these projects. The money will not be allocated by the BVCOG, but we are simply facilitating the decision making of what kinds of projects we would like the region to consider,” he said. “It will incumbent upon each government and City County to then suggest projects to do in those cities and counties that can be funded with these (hazard mitigation funds).”
He said the BVCOG will host specific meetings to discuss their options and will announce when those will be at a later date.
BVCOG also is looking for a place to house the Meals on Wheels program that is currently located in downtown Bryan.
“We have been informed that the owners want to do something different with their property that currently houses the program,” Parks said. “At the moment we are looking to go into another facility where we can house our Meals on Wheels operation.”
The Brazos Valley Community Action Program manages Meals on Wheels, however the BVCOG assists the daily management of that program, he said.
“We are looking at a capital campaign to raise about $500,000 to support the move for wherever we end up moving to,” Parks said. “Right now we do about 600 meals a day, and during COVID we did 900 meals a day.”
He said they have eight months to find a new location, however the BVCOG is pursuing options to maintain the service so no one will go without a meal in the time being.
When he isn’t working, Parks says he spends time with his family.
“My real pride and joy is being a dad. I have been married for 32 years to my wife, Fanette, who is an RN at Bryan ISD. My daughter is a 2021 Texas A&M graduate, and my son David is a junior at A&M,” he said. “I’m originally from New Mexico and I am an Eagle Scout. I was little league president for many years and I teach a Pre-K class at my church. That’s me, that’s my life. I do this so I can be a dad, a scout master and a Little League coach, and this [job] allows me to be who I want to be.”
The BVCOG will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Lincoln Recreation Center on 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. For more information about the BVCOG and its programs, visit bvcog.org.