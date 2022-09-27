Michael Mize named Navasota’s new police chief

Michael Mize was named Navasota’s new police chief Monday.

Mize was chosen from three finalists and over 11 nationwide applicants who applied for the position. Mize had served as Navasota’s interim police chief since April and has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years. He begins his role as police chief Thursday.

“It has been an honor to serve the Navasota community for over 16 years in various roles including most-recently, as interim police chief,” Mize said in a statement. “I thank the City of Navasota for instilling the trust in me to continue to lead such a great community.”

A nationwide search for Navasota’s next police chief started in May. A search committee, comprised of personnel from the city’s executive staff and the Navasota Police Department, selected their top five applicants after initial screening. The five candidates answered written and video response questions that were received by the committee. Three finalists were interviewed in-person last Tuesday.

Mize graduated from Texas A&M in 2001 and is a 2006 graduate from the TEEX Texas Central Police Academy. Mize’s experience with the Navasota Police Department includes time as a patrol officer, investigator, narcotics investigator and lieutenant task force officer with the ATF. Mize was named the 2022 First Responder of the Year at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“We entrust him with these higher responsibilities based on his effectiveness and leadership over the past five months to stabilize the Navasota Police Department and continued dedication and loyalty to making Navasota a better place to live, work, play and visit,” Navasota city manager Jason Weeks said in a statement. “He is passionate about our community and deeply values relationships. I’m excited about his service in this new role.”