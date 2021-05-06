MetroNet will soon offer internet service in Bryan

The announcement comes about a year after the city council directed city staff to begin looking for ways to provide community members with more internet options. In addition to looking for companies interested in coming to the community, the city began researching what it would cost if the city provided internet services. The endeavor is one that at the end of last year Bryan residents voted in favor of the city looking into, and one that Nelson said is not currently being explored now that Indiana-based MetroNet will be in town.

City of Bryan Chief Information Officer Bernie Acre said that had the city moved forward with providing its own internet service, it would have cost more than $106 million.

Acre said MetroNet wanted Bryan to sign an agreement with some specific stipulations, including a guarantee that permits the company will need will be provided by the city within certain amounts of time. Acre said that instead, the city agreed to a memorandum of understanding that states the city will do its best to meet those wishes but is not necessarily guaranteeing it, therefore avoiding any possibility of preferential treatment or conflicts with existing city ordinances and standards.

Discussions between MetroNet and Bryan representatives began several months ago, Acre and Nelson said.