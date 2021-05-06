MetroNet will soon offer internet service in Bryan

MetroNet will soon be an option Bryan residents can choose for fiber optic internet, TV and phone services.
The company is also in communication with the city of College Station, although final decisions have not yet been made there.
Construction in Bryan is expected to begin as early as this fall, with some customers receiving service by late spring next year. MetroNet expects to eventually be available for more than 90% of Bryan residents and businesses. Keith Leonhardt, MetroNet vice president of communications, said there isn’t an exact timeline of when that will happen, but he noted that other communities of similar size usually have projects completed within about two years.
There will also be a physical local storefront, but an opening date and location is yet to be announced.
MetroNet will fully fund the construction of the network in Bryan.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said he is looking forward to MetroNet investing in Bryan, bringing in jobs to the area and providing a chance for residents and business owners to have more choices in who they purchase internet services from.
Currently, Suddenlink is the main provider in the area.
“We’re happy to be their landing spot as the first spot in the state of Texas where they’re going to be doing business and making tens of millions of dollars of investment,” Nelson said.
The announcement comes about a year after the city council directed city staff to begin looking for ways to provide community members with more internet options. In addition to looking for companies interested in coming to the community, the city began researching what it would cost if the city provided internet services. The endeavor is one that at the end of last year Bryan residents voted in favor of the city looking into, and one that Nelson said is not currently being explored now that Indiana-based MetroNet will be in town.
City of Bryan Chief Information Officer Bernie Acre said that had the city moved forward with providing its own internet service, it would have cost more than $106 million.
Acre said MetroNet wanted Bryan to sign an agreement with some specific stipulations, including a guarantee that permits the company will need will be provided by the city within certain amounts of time. Acre said that instead, the city agreed to a memorandum of understanding that states the city will do its best to meet those wishes but is not necessarily guaranteeing it, therefore avoiding any possibility of preferential treatment or conflicts with existing city ordinances and standards.
Discussions between MetroNet and Bryan representatives began several months ago, Acre and Nelson said.
Bryan is the first city in Texas for which MetroNet will provide service. Texas is the 11th state for MetroNet to expand to. Other areas the company is in include Indiana, Minnesota, Florida and North Carolina. Leonhardt said Bryan representatives were proactive in reaching out to MetroNet, adding that Texas has been on the company’s radar for some time.
“We do really well and we have a great track record in college towns,” Leonhardt said about why MetroNet was drawn to Bryan. “And Bryan, Texas, is pretty much the ultimate college town in Texas.”
MetroNet is in contact with College Station representatives, but Leonhardt said he cannot share many details at this point.
Brian Piscacek College Station assistant to the city manager, said in an email statement to The Eagle that the city is “actively facilitating expanded internet options for our community.”
“While Suddenlink and Frontier continue investing additional resources, products, and services, MetroNet is one of several fiber broadband internet providers expressing interest in College Station,” the email reads. “We are reviewing all options to provide the best services to our residents and businesses.”
In the coming weeks, Leonhardt said MetroNet will update its construction website, construction.metronetinc.com, to show the City of Bryan with a detailed map that outlines which areas of the city will have future construction. It will eventually be the same spot to see completed or currently in progress construction.
Leonhardt said that prices will be competitive with others in the Bryan area, but exact numbers are not solidified yet. He added that speeds should be faster. Anyone who signs up for MetroNet will not have to sign long-term contracts, he said, since all agreements are month-to-month.
Acre said he is looking forward to what MetroNet will bring to the table, adding that the city creating its own internet infrastructure was not the most appealing option since it would have cost millions.
“This is huge,” Acre said of MetroNet being in Bryan.