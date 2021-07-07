MetroNet to provide internet services to College Station

College Station will soon have 100% fiber optic internet, TV and phone services for businesses and residents as MetroNet prepares to build a fiber optic network throughout the city.
The Indiana-based company said in a Wednesday morning press release that it will provide community members with symmetrical, gigabit-speed internet service.
The announcement comes after MetroNet announced in May that it would provide services in the city of Bryan.
"As MetroNet expands to College Station, Bryan-College Station businesses, and our community, will have more choice in providers," Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said in the press release. "We are excited to welcome a new business that will foster economic development opportunities across the community, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that MetroNet will create for businesses and residents in the area."
Bryan was the first city in Texas for which MetroNet said it will provide service, and College Station is now set to be the second. Texas is the 11th state that MetroNet serves. The company is also in Indiana, Minnesota, Florida and North Carolina. Keith Leonhardt, MetroNet vice president of communications, said in May that Texas has been on the company’s radar for some time.
All MetroNet contracts are short-term, month-to-month agreements.
Residents and businesses that are interested in MetroNet services can go to MetroNetInc.com to learn more.
The press release said that a storefront will be built locally for area customers to connect with customer service and sales representatives in person.
"MetroNet is proud to provide the City of College Station with our lightning-fast fiber optic network," MetroNet CEO John Cinelli said in the release. "The Aggieland neighbors deserve choice, and we look forward to expanding throughout these communities to provide our future-proof services."