MetroNet to provide internet services to College Station

College Station will soon have 100% fiber optic internet, TV and phone services for businesses and residents as MetroNet prepares to build a fiber optic network throughout the city.

The Indiana-based company said in a Wednesday morning press release that it will provide community members with symmetrical, gigabit-speed internet service.

The announcement comes after MetroNet announced in May that it would provide services in the city of Bryan.

"As MetroNet expands to College Station, Bryan-College Station businesses, and our community, will have more choice in providers," Glen Brewer, president and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, said in the press release. "We are excited to welcome a new business that will foster economic development opportunities across the community, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact that MetroNet will create for businesses and residents in the area."

Bryan was the first city in Texas for which MetroNet said it will provide service, and College Station is now set to be the second. Texas is the 11th state that MetroNet serves. The company is also in Indiana, Minnesota, Florida and North Carolina. Keith Leonhardt, MetroNet vice president of communications, said in May that Texas has been on the company’s radar for some time.