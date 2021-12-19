MetroNet services now offered in Bryan and soon to be offered in College Station

MetroNet services are officially being offered in Bryan and will soon be offered in College Station for residents and businesses to have fiber optic internet, TV and phone services.
Bryan residents, who live in the Oaks neighborhood along Manchester Drive, received the first residential area groundbreaking network of fiber optics on Thursday, which serviced 700 homes.
Bryan is the first city in Texas to receive MetroNet services and Texas is the 11th state into which MetroNet has expanded. Other areas the company is in include Indiana, Minnesota, Florida and North Carolina. A storefront office will open at a date and location to be determined.
The city of Bryan said in a press release on Tuesday that residents and businesses in areas where construction will take place, will receive mailed notifications when MetroNet plans to be in their area; once construction begins, residents can expect to see construction teams in and around neighborhoods completing both aerial and underground work.
Linzee McIntosh, MetroNet’s communication project manager, said she expects MetroNet to seek coverage of all of Bryan.
“The timeline for the construction project in Bryan is going to be about 18-24 months, but the great thing is customers don’t have to wait that long; they can let us know they would like service to their home/business by pre-registering online,” she said.
MetroNet is fully funding this project, McIntosh said.
“Taxpayer dollars are not being used to fund this project for Bryan and College Station, which makes it even better for the community,” she said.
Cray Crouse, the deputy chief information officer for Bryan, said they began the search for services last year.
“In 2020, we began the process of investigating whether the city should undertake broadband services, and during that time we were able to meet some really great people and MetroNet expressed interest,” he said. “I think (citizens) are going to see this as a very positive impact for the community. It is something we haven’t seen, so a lot of people may not understand what this really does, but it is high speed and cost effective. And it is fully funded by MetroNet, and that is the best part for us.”
MetroNet customers will experience high-speed internet and stronger network connections due to the fiber optics that will be placed underground, McIntosh said.
“Fiber is a tube of glass and it is full of hundreds of fibers that are even as small as a strand of hair and we shoot light down through those fibers,” she said. “We say there is nothing faster than the speed of light, and that is the same thing here as we are able to shoot that light through the tube which gives us the 100% fiber optic symmetrical speeds that customers want. Being able to have fiber optics makes your uploading and downloading so much easier.”
College Station residents will see a MetroNet construction kick-off sometime in the spring, McIntosh said.
“Since COVID-19, we realized how important it was for customers who needed internet services as they worked from home and learned from home,” she said. “We tend to provide our services in college towns so that is what attracted us to Aggieland; home of Texas A&M. So, having fiber optics will be a big game changer for this neighborhood and this community.”
She said residents will be made aware of when they are coming to their area of town.
“No one will have any surprises; we will let everyone know 30 days before we are there and where we are going to be in their neighborhoods,” she said.
Ivan Vasquez and Brad Hanna, with AEG (Atlantic Engineering Group) of Georgia, are working as contractors for MetroNet services.
“We are trying to let everyone know we are in the area and residents should look out for flags we have placed in the neighborhood,” Hanna said.
Residents, who have any underground utilities such as sump pumps or electric dog fences, should notify the construction teams by visiting their construction website, McIntosh said.
To pre-register your home or business for services, view current, complete and future construction areas, or notify MetroNet of potential property concerns, visit construction.metronetinc.com/l/BryanTX.