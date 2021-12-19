MetroNet services now offered in Bryan and soon to be offered in College Station

MetroNet is fully funding this project, McIntosh said.

“Taxpayer dollars are not being used to fund this project for Bryan and College Station, which makes it even better for the community,” she said.

Cray Crouse, the deputy chief information officer for Bryan, said they began the search for services last year.

“In 2020, we began the process of investigating whether the city should undertake broadband services, and during that time we were able to meet some really great people and MetroNet expressed interest,” he said. “I think (citizens) are going to see this as a very positive impact for the community. It is something we haven’t seen, so a lot of people may not understand what this really does, but it is high speed and cost effective. And it is fully funded by MetroNet, and that is the best part for us.”

MetroNet customers will experience high-speed internet and stronger network connections due to the fiber optics that will be placed underground, McIntosh said.