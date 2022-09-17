Merit scholarships for Neighbors

Bryan High's Gabriel Gomez also was named one of 16,000 semifinalists who are vying for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations. In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.