Merit scholarships for Neighbors

A total of eight College Station ISD seniors and one Bryan High School senior were recently named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program announced by the National Merit Scholar Corporation.
CSISD National Merit semifinalists are: Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Kyler Larsen, Ryan Topf and Michael Yang of A&M Consolidated High School; Heyu Li and Elisabeth Stewart of College Station High School; and 2022 College Station High graduate Debarghya Chaki.
Bryan High's Gabriel Gomez also was named one of 16,000 semifinalists who are vying for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 1,000 corporate-sponsored scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations. In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.