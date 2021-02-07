Mental health resources scarce in Brazos Valley

“We need to perceive behavioral health in the same way we do medical health — and understand it’s a longer haul. You’re not going to just go to a counselor and get a pill that will fix something that may be ingrained in you and you’ve got to change our behavior or overcome some kind of hardship,” Todd said. “It’s not as clear-cut and it’s not as easy in some instances, but it’s very necessary.”

Todd said Texas A&M has been a vital partner for HealthPoint. Several of those interviewed expressed excitement that Texas A&M, led by chair Dr. Israel Liberzon, has launched a psychiatry residency with plans to have four residents begin later this year, with five to six planned for the following year, according to Greg Hartman, senior vice president and COO of Texas A&M Health.

Resource challenges

Dr. Jason Boley, division director for behavioral health at Baylor Scott & White in College Station, said mental health referrals there have more than doubled since the pandemic started.

“We were having trouble keeping up before,” Boley said, adding that although hires have been steadily made in his five years at Baylor Scott & White, “We have just not been able to keep up with the pace.”