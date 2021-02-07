Mental health resources scarce in Brazos Valley

Since last summer, when Rock Prairie Behavioral Health permanently closed, the Brazos Valley has been without an acute residential psychiatric hospital. As a result, deputies from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office have had to transport local mental health patients in crisis to hospitals in the Houston, Austin and Temple areas, putting financial strain on the county and taking area residents away from systems of support.
The Eagle interviewed several mental health experts, elected officials and other civic leaders over the past three weeks about gaps in the Brazos Valley’s mental health care ecosystem, as well as its strengths. Those interviewed said people seeking mental health care must sometimes wait several weeks or more to receive care unless they are in true crisis and that there is a shortage of available options. A Texas A&M Health Science Center internal report provided insight on mental health car needs in the Brazos Valley region. According to the report, the ratio of mental health providers in Texas was 1 for every 957 adults in 2018; in the Brazos Valley, the ratio was 1 for every 7,554 adults.
The report also indicates that 37% of incarcerated adults in the region had a diagnosed mental illness. One in eight emergency room visits by adults involved a mental health or substance abuse challenge. Those interviewed said the demand for mental health services has dramatically increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carly McCord, a clinical research assistant professor in A&M’s department of psychiatry, said Texas has the most people living in areas with shortages of mental health professionals in the U.S. Over half of Texas counties have zero psychiatrists or psychologists, McCord said, and two-thirds of all licensed psychologists live in five Texas counties. She said Texas ranked in the bottom three states in mental health spending.
“There’s a disparity and gap between what value we place on mental health and physical health, really, at every level of every system,” McCord said. She said some progress has been made, noting the Texas Legislature’s 2019 creation of the Texas Child Care Mental Health Consortium and a current Texas Senate proposal to increase its funding.
‘A front row seat’
Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky said the sheriff’s office, and particularly its Crisis Intervention Team, has “a front row seat to the challenges and to the tragedies that are caused by a lack of mental health resources” in the county.
“Our deputies respond to too many calls with people in crisis, and our jail has too many people who would be better cared for in some other setting,” Dicky said in a recent interview.
The jail, which housed 530 people as of Tuesday, does not have an in-house psychiatrist, Dicky said, but has agreements with MHMR and Texas A&M for professional mental health support.
Kevin Stuart, Brazos County’s chief deputy for corrections, said that in 2019, the sheriff’s office transported 767 people in crisis to a hospital; of those, Stuart said, 521 people went to Rock Prairie.
“That number is people who we are now taking out-of-county, so you’re adding hours to each one of those trips. It’s a giant impact on our staffing,” said Stuart, the jail’s administrator. “Also, it’s about caring for the patient. If you take someone who isn’t well-off to begin with and they’re dropped off in another county, their families may have to travel and sometimes don’t have the means to do that.”
Many people with mental health struggles end up in jail, leaders said, because there is sometimes no place else for them to be. Stuart encouraged those working on mental health resources to address root causes for mental health challenges and not just the impact on the jail.
“We need a hospital, but if you want to actually address the problem…the jail cannot provide what a mental health hospital can provide,” Stuart said. “Jail is for people who have committed a crime and are awaiting trial and potentially keeping the community safe, but jail is not for people who are sick — and that’s what it’s turned into over time.”
Robert Reed, behavioral health operations director at MHMR Authority of Brazos Valley, said MHMR’s team of approximately 95 mental health professionals work in seven Brazos Valley counties. MHMR teams are frequently called respond to assess crises. Reed said their overall caseload, including ongoing care, is at about 125% capacity.
“We are the crisis safety net and we take that responsibility seriously,” Reed said.
Reed said MHMR gets some state funding to help pay for hospital stays when uninsured individuals’ crises call for that. Reed and other local experts noted the impact on families of having to take people in crisis 90 miles or more away from their support systems.
“What’s needed here is a psychiatric hospital — we do need something,” Reed said, and praised MHMR staff and other area mental health professionals for working hard to provide the best coverage possible despite limitations.
Seeking solutions
Along with staff members from the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, Brazos County Commissioners Steve Aldrich and Russ Ford have been co-leading an effort to increase local resources and, potentially, attract a company to operate an acute residential behavioral health hospital in the region.
An ad hoc group featuring stakeholders from the cities of Bryan and College Station, Texas A&M University, the sheriff’s office, various medical health entities and mental health leaders has met via Zoom twice in the last several weeks to brainstorm solutions, and invited The Eagle to observe those discussions.
Promises Behavioral Health, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, purchased the building on Normand Drive that housed Rock Prairie in December. Promises Brazos Valley, a substance abuse treatment facility geared toward young adults with medical insurance, is scheduled to open its 72-bed facility in early March.
In interviews, local leaders welcomed Promises to the area and praised its substance abuse treatment work before adding that the arrival of Promises does not address the regional gap in acute residential care for those in severe crisis, particularly those without insurance or other financial means.
County officials told The Eagle last week that preliminary talks are underway with an as-yet undisclosed Texas-based company that operates behavioral health hospital facilities and has expressed interest in Bryan-College Station.
Aldrich and several mental health experts said residential behavioral health entities have historically struggled in the area. When Rock Prairie opened its doors in 2014, it was the first psychiatric hospital to operate in Bryan-College Station since 1999. Rock Prairie’s interim CEO told media outlets over the summer that the facility closed “due to declined census and continued financial loss.”
“From my perspective, if we’re taking people someplace outside of our community for the type of health that we could be providing inside our community, there’s a reason that those are economically viable — so what is the reason and what does a successful fiscal model look like?” Aldrich said.
Ford and Aldrich said they want local government not to fix all problems, but to serve as “facilitators” and “dot connectors” when it comes to mental health resources.
Ford, a Republican who took office in November, praised his general election candidate, Democrat Jane Sherman, for raising his awareness of the county’s mental health challenges. He noted that almost everyone he’s spoken with about the topic has a personal or family story illustrating the importance of mental health care and resources.
“Jane deserves credit — she was the person who brought the issue up, and I’ve embraced it,” Ford said.
Outside of Brazos County, there is often more senior citizens who don’t have access to facilities that those in larger cities have, said Erin Marietta, director of operations for CHI St. Joseph Health’s Grimes Hospital.
Marietta said three of the area’s St. Joseph Health locations have a program called the St. Joseph Health Senior Renewal Program, which Marietta said is designed to be an intensive geriatric outpatient therapy program that combats isolation, particularly during the pandemic, and helps older Texans up to three times per week.
“Our standpoint that we tell our patients is to always seek help,” Marietta said.
Cost barriers
Fran Duane, a clinical social worker in private practice who is also a Bryan school board member, said in an interview, “cost is your number one barrier to any care.” Duane noted that many who try to access care — or who find themselves in a behavioral health crisis — lack the ability to pay for services. She said the area needs acute care facilities for people in a variety of financial situations.
“We used to say there were stigmas attached to mental health — that people don’t reach out for help because it’s stigmatized. The stigma isn’t really the issue as much as the cost of resources,” Duane said. “I get calls all day every day from people looking for help. We don’t have enough providers — and it’s expensive.”
Duane said psychiatry options in the area are particularly limited for children, and that the region doesn’t have many therapists or psychologists of color.
HealthPoint is a federally qualified health center — or FQHC — with clinics in nine counties throughout the Brazos Valley serving a variety of medical needs for uninsured and underinsured area residents. CEO Eric Todd said HealthPoint provides a great deal of behavioral care for those with financial struggles.
“FQHCs have a prime purpose of outpatient primary care, but what we often have struggled with is the handoff to the specialists,” Todd said. He explained that specialty care is difficult for many HealthPoint patients because it is difficult to find specialists with reduced rates.
Todd said that of its approximately 50,000 patients, about 40% are Latino. Of those, about half are exclusively Spanish speaking. He said language barriers can make therapy difficult and there is a dearth of counselors who speak Spanish in the area.
“We need to perceive behavioral health in the same way we do medical health — and understand it’s a longer haul. You’re not going to just go to a counselor and get a pill that will fix something that may be ingrained in you and you’ve got to change our behavior or overcome some kind of hardship,” Todd said. “It’s not as clear-cut and it’s not as easy in some instances, but it’s very necessary.”
Todd said Texas A&M has been a vital partner for HealthPoint. Several of those interviewed expressed excitement that Texas A&M, led by chair Dr. Israel Liberzon, has launched a psychiatry residency with plans to have four residents begin later this year, with five to six planned for the following year, according to Greg Hartman, senior vice president and COO of Texas A&M Health.
Resource challenges
Dr. Jason Boley, division director for behavioral health at Baylor Scott & White in College Station, said mental health referrals there have more than doubled since the pandemic started.
“We were having trouble keeping up before,” Boley said, adding that although hires have been steadily made in his five years at Baylor Scott & White, “We have just not been able to keep up with the pace.”
Boley, a psychiatrist, has an active panel of between 800 and 900 patients, he said, adding that the behavioral health department consists of two psychiatrists, a part-time nurse practitioner, three doctorate-level psychologists and four master’s-level therapists. He said they are actively recruiting for another psychiatrist and a therapist for pediatrics.
“We use family medicine as sort of a first line,” Boley said. “The research has shown that most straightforward depression and anxiety can be treated successfully by primary care.”
Generally, Boley said, the approach is to work a combination of primary care and therapy, with consults to psychiatrists as needed. He said Baylor Scott & White is not closed to new patients seeking mental health assistance but wait times can be lengthy.
“We’re able to get somebody in in a few weeks if it’s a really acute case, but generally the wait time is still out a month or two at least for just the standard referral,” Boley said.
During the pandemic, Baylor Scott & White has given its patients the option of remote or in-person sessions, Boley said. He said telehealth “works well in a pinch” but can be difficult or awkward in some cases.
“Baylor Scott & White, in general, is working toward behavioral health more of a priority,” Boley said. “It’s just been so difficult to recruit people to this area for reasons that are beyond me.”
Dr. Rusty Bacak has been a solo practitioner in the area since 2004. Bacak said he is seeing some things in his family practice that “in a perfect world” he would refer to a psychiatrist, but there often isn’t anyone to refer them to, especially for children.
Even for adults, he said, patients often have to wait 4-6 months to see a local psychiatrist, and so people are referred to the Houston area or utilize telehealth options to get necessary care.
“I have a fairly large psychiatric component to my practice — probably more than a typical family practitioner — and some of that’s just because of a lack of resources and a lack of available psychiatrists who are seeing patients,” Bacak said. “Child psychiatry — there’s a huge lack in this town.”
Bacak said one of the local mental health ecosystem’s strengths is the quality of licensed counselors and psychologists.
“This is such a huge issue that has been exacerbated by the pandemic, obviously. The key is not to ignore it,” Bacak said.