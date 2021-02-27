Memorial to honor Jim Johnson, former floral design chair at Texas A&M

A memorial service is set for Sunday to honor the life of world-recognized floral designer Jim Johnson — who was remembered by those who knew him as optimistic and enthusiastic.
Johnson, who served as the first Benz School of Floral Design chair at Texas A&M University, died in May 2020 at 82. His memorial service, which will take place virtually, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill McKinley, current Benz School chair and longtime friend of Johnson, said Sunday’s event will serve as needed closure.
“When someone of his stature and importance passes, and people don’t get to give their last respects and either talk to the family or at least give their memory of him, there’s a little bit of a non-completeness to the grieving process,” he said. “I think that’s why this is important.”
Hitomi Gilliam, Johnson’s friend and colleague through her Canadian-based Design358 floral design company, said the service gives everyone who knew him a chance to celebrate his life after the shock of Johnson’s death.
The theme of the event is “Choose Joy,” and that will be the focus, McKinley said, describing Johnson as the “calm spirit” in the middle of chaos.
“He’s just one of those guys that just brought so much happiness,” Gilliam said. “I have to say that I don’t know anyone else who had more people who love him than him. It’s not just liking him; people love him.”
When M. Buddy Benz, a 1932 landscape architecture graduate of A&M, founded the Benz School — and the only floral design chair in the world — at his alma mater, he personally selected Johnson to fill the position, according to the Benz School’s legacy page.
While Johnson’s focus was floral design, he appreciated and loved all art and worked with the University Art Galleries to show the connection between floral design and fine art, Cathy Hastedt, director of University Art Galleries at A&M, said.
“I think one of the things that most struck me about Jim is that he would see things that ordinary people would just walk by and not even notice, and he’d see something really fascinating about it,” she said.
He was enthusiastic about everything, she said, and showed that floral design goes beyond the centerpieces or wedding designs people typically associate with the art form.
They would work together to ask floral design students to create pieces in the style of different artists, such as Vincent Van Gogh or Frida Kahlo. His goal, she said, was to see his students learn and spark interest in them.
“He really believed that people could create, and everything that they created was great,” she said.
The memorial is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Sunday. The virtual event will be streamed on the Benz School of Floral Design YouTube page.
The Benz Experiential Learning Fund has also been established through the Texas A&M Foundation to allow Benz School continuing education students the chance to attend the American Institute of Floral Designers symposium.
People can contribute via checks addressed to the Texas A&M Foundation with “In Memory of James L. Johnson – Benz School” in the memo line or online at the www.txamfoundation.com/give and selecting “General Memorial” and specifying “In Memory of James L. Johnson – Benz School” in the comments section.