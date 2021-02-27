Memorial to honor Jim Johnson, former floral design chair at Texas A&M

A memorial service is set for Sunday to honor the life of world-recognized floral designer Jim Johnson — who was remembered by those who knew him as optimistic and enthusiastic.

Johnson, who served as the first Benz School of Floral Design chair at Texas A&M University, died in May 2020 at 82. His memorial service, which will take place virtually, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bill McKinley, current Benz School chair and longtime friend of Johnson, said Sunday’s event will serve as needed closure.

“When someone of his stature and importance passes, and people don’t get to give their last respects and either talk to the family or at least give their memory of him, there’s a little bit of a non-completeness to the grieving process,” he said. “I think that’s why this is important.”

Hitomi Gilliam, Johnson’s friend and colleague through her Canadian-based Design358 floral design company, said the service gives everyone who knew him a chance to celebrate his life after the shock of Johnson’s death.

The theme of the event is “Choose Joy,” and that will be the focus, McKinley said, describing Johnson as the “calm spirit” in the middle of chaos.