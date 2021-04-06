Memorial pays tribute to late Madisonville police officer Hector Camarillo

“It’s important that we recognize Hector for what he was to the community and what he was to us,” Morris said.

Navasota Police Cpl. Calicia Kampf, who worked with Camarillo at the Madisonville Police Department, said Camarillo was a mentor who took her under his wing when she was in the police academy. The tree — which has a stone plaque that states “In memory of Sgt. Hector Camarillo. Real heroes never die.” — will present an opportunity to explain Camarillo’s legacy to future generations, she said.

“It’s one thing to go to a headstone, but it’s another to come to something that you know that’s going to continue to grow,” she said.

Mike Camarillo said the tree will represent his brother’s love for people and for helping others.

“I think this is a representation of my brother and his spirit that is going to continue to live on in front of the police department for people to come,” he said, noting plans for benches to be added to the site.

Camarillo graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 1991 and lived in College Station. A portrait of him is on display at the Madisonville Police Department lobby, painted by Racquel Mastalez, who works in the Madison County District Attorney’s Office.