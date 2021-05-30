 Skip to main content
Memorial Day closures for Bryan-College Station
Memorial Day closures for Bryan-College Station

The following will be closed Monday in recognition of Memorial Day:

• Post offices

• Courts

• Bryan, College Station and Navasota municipal offices

• Coulter Field, Neal Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Lincoln Recreation Center.

• Bryan Animal Center

• Bryan-College Station Public Library System

• Brazos County offices

• State agencies

• Federal agencies

• The District bus routes

• Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities. For outages in Bryan, call 822-3777. In College Station, call 855-528-4278.

The Eagle. No print edition of the newspaper will be printed for Monday, but an e-edition will be available online. Publication will resume Tuesday.

In Bryan, College Station and Navasota, garbage collection services will run on schedule. The Bryan Used Oil & Tire Recycling Center will be closed.

Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sadie Thomas Pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

