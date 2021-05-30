Memorial Day closures for Bryan-College Station

The following will be closed Monday in recognition of Memorial Day:
• Post offices
• Courts
• Bryan, College Station and Navasota municipal offices
• Coulter Field, Neal Recreation Center, Southwood Community Center, Meyer Senior and Community Center, Lick Creek Nature Center and Lincoln Recreation Center.
• Bryan Animal Center
• Bryan-College Station Public Library System
• Brazos County offices
• State agencies
• Federal agencies
• The District bus routes
• Bryan Texas Utilities and College Station Utilities. For outages in Bryan, call 822-3777. In College Station, call 855-528-4278.
• The Eagle. No print edition of the newspaper will be printed for Monday, but an e-edition will be available online. Publication will resume Tuesday.
In Bryan, College Station and Navasota, garbage collection services will run on schedule. The Bryan Used Oil & Tire Recycling Center will be closed.
Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran Pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sadie Thomas Pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m.