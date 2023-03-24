Elegance, simplicity and balance will be the order of the day Sunday when the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents a concert featuring the orchestra's own principal trumpeter Robert Chambers.

The concert will be at 5 p.m. in Rudder Theatre on the campus of Texas A&M University. Adult tickets are $55, with student tickets priced $10. They are available one hour prior to the concert at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of the Rudder Complex. They also are available at boxoffice.tamu.edu.

The program will include "Symphony No. 1 in D major, Op. 25," the "Classical Symphony" by Sergei Prokofiev; "Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major" by Joseph Haydn; and "Symphony No. 41 in C major, K 551," the "Jupiter Symphony" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Parking is free in the University Center Parking Garage.

Sunday's concert is sponsored by the Gilbert & Thyra Plass Arts Foundation.