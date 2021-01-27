Members of Chanticleer visit with Blinn College students

Keeler said one of the most important skills students can learn is how to relate to each other, because the core of singing in an ensemble is the ability to make music together.

Matthew Mazzola, a tenor in Chanticleer, advised each of the students to get used to listening to recordings to understand their voice and how other people hear it. The recordings also will push them, he said, to continue practicing outside of lessons and rehearsals.

“It’s all about learning your voice, learning how to make yourself the best that you can be, and it will most likely work out for you if you really take it seriously,” he said.

The singers also discussed some of the techniques they used to learn and understand their voice.

Blinn College student Rasheedah Stewart said it made her feel better knowing professional singers have the same feelings as she and her classmates do when it comes to trying to improve their voice — and struggling sometimes.

That comfort is exactly what Mazzola hoped the students would learn, he said.