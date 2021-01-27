Members of Chanticleer visit with Blinn College students

Members of Chanticleer, a male classical vocal ensemble based in San Francisco, spoke with about 15 music students at Blinn College’s Brenham campus this week.
The virtual visit was part of the Brazos Valley’s Friends of Chamber Music 2020-2021 season and is the first outreach event of the season. The organization presented a virtual concert featuring Chanticleer in December, but the associated outreach events had been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This was a gift for us in this time of pandemic,” Blinn College choir director Paulo Gomes said about Monday’s program. It has been difficult to sing with masks or socially distanced, unable to use technology such as Zoom to sing live. “It’s been very, very hard for singing.”
The experience of getting advice from professional singers is one students will not soon forget, he said. Due to the pandemic, only 15 of the more than 50 choir students were on campus Monday.
Tim Keeler, music director for Chanticleer, said he is glad they are able to do virtual outreach events and speak to more people than they would normally visit, but it is not a substitute for visiting in person as they were supposed to do in Texas.
The discussion covered music education, Chanticleer members’ background, the process of joining and touring with Chanticleer and advice on becoming better performers and singers. Keeler said he hopes it fosters a sense of community among the students and the choir.
Keeler said one of the most important skills students can learn is how to relate to each other, because the core of singing in an ensemble is the ability to make music together.
Matthew Mazzola, a tenor in Chanticleer, advised each of the students to get used to listening to recordings to understand their voice and how other people hear it. The recordings also will push them, he said, to continue practicing outside of lessons and rehearsals.
“It’s all about learning your voice, learning how to make yourself the best that you can be, and it will most likely work out for you if you really take it seriously,” he said.
The singers also discussed some of the techniques they used to learn and understand their voice.
Blinn College student Rasheedah Stewart said it made her feel better knowing professional singers have the same feelings as she and her classmates do when it comes to trying to improve their voice — and struggling sometimes.
That comfort is exactly what Mazzola hoped the students would learn, he said.
“We have been through the same journey as them,” Mazzola said. “We’re all the same people. We’re not like these god singers up in the sky. We all have crazy issues every day. We wake up, and we fight the same jaw tension and tongue tension and breath control.”
In class, Gomes said, the students hear about the struggles and the obstacles, but it resonates differently when it comes from someone else, especially professional singers.
Gomes said he is looking forward to seeing how the students apply what they learned Monday during their next rehearsal and moving forward.
“How are they going to approach that rehearsal; how they are going to approach their music?” he said. “I’m curious to see what it’s going to reflect on their own ability to practice, to move forward, to get better and the places that they think that they are not capable of.”