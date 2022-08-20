McCleskeys retiring from volunteering for Brazos Valley Food Bank

After 17 years of twice-weekly service, James “Lee” Leroy McCleskey and his wife, Joanie, are retiring from volunteering with the Brazos Valley Food Bank [BVFB].

McCleskey, a retired Air Force colonel, and Joanie, showed up at the Brazos Food Bank’s distribution warehouse shortly after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, back when the Brazos Valley Food Bank was called BFB and was located on Shiloh Street.

Both Lee and Joanie were called to act, so they signed up to help locally through the Volunteer Hub at the Brazos Valley Council of Governments [BVCOG] and were assigned to BVFB.

Hurricane Katrina was BVFB’s first disaster response, and it was volunteers such as the McCleskeys that helped BVFB through it. Fortunately for BVFB, this experience got the McCleskeys hooked on food banking. BVFB convinced them to be permanent part of BVFB’s Retail Pick-Up Program. For 17 years, twice-weekly, Joanie and Lee picked up donations from the HEB in College Station to bring back to BVFB for distribution to partner agencies and then to the tables of neighbors in need.

Sometimes they enlisted the assistance of their children and grandchildren. Joanie and Lee had hoped to make it to 20 years volunteering with BVFB. But because of new health issues, they are resigning at 17. Lee and Joanie say they will miss their contact with the crew and volunteers at BVFB as well as friends made at the HEB Holleman store.

“We never dreamed when we signed up to help you during the wake of Katrina in 2005, that we would have continued so long. However, it has turned out to be our most enjoyable way to help in our community,” Joanie said.