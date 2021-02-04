Mayor Karl Mooney highlights progress in College Station

Widening of F.M. 2818, growth in College Station, and an update on the city’s sales tax revenue are just a few of the items Mayor Karl Mooney discussed at Wednesday’s Bryan Rotary Club meeting.

Mooney said that while the COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on the city’s sales tax revenue, it has not been as bad as city officials initially thought and planned for it to be. In fact, he said, November’s sales tax numbers were higher than November of 2019.

“And we attribute that to folks who finally said, ‘You know what, this is how we’re going to have to live, these are the adjustments we’re going to have to make, but we’re going to make them and we are going to live,’” Mooney explained to luncheon attendees.

Following the meeting, Mooney said in an interview that it is important for community members to continue signing up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine so that when more doses become available, people are lined up and ready to receive the vaccine. He said that is an important part of being able to reduce the number of people with the virus so that the strain on local hospitals can be eased and the local economy can improve as state mandates are lifted.