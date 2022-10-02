Master Gardener Elmer Krehbiel remembered for service, expertise

For over 25 years, Elmer Krehbiel served as a master gardener in Brazos County and volunteered more than several hundred hours annually. The time Krehbiel gave led him to become known as the go-to expert for vegetable gardening in Brazos County.

Krehbiel, a Bryan resident, died on Sunday, Sept. 18. He was 97 years old. No services for Krehbiel will be held at this time. Memorials preferred to Hospice Brazos Valley or Salvation Army.

“Gardening was like breathing to him,” said Charla Anthony, a friend of Krehbiel’s and fellow master gardener. “There wasn’t a time, I think, in his life that he didn’t garden.”

Krehbiel was born on Jan. 30, 1925, in Geary, Oklahoma. He graduated from Oklahoma State University and later graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Arkansas. Krehbiel earned his Ph.D. from Virginia Tech and his post-Ph.D. from Ohio State University.

“He called it a free ride, but it wasn’t because the man was incredibly conscientious,” Anthony said. “He worked hard, he made good grades, he worked his way through and because of his good performance, he was given the opportunity to help pay for all of his education.”

Joe Paschal, A&M AgriLife Extension Service beef cattle specialist, said he met Krehbiel in the late 1970s and would often catch up with him at the A&M Beef Cattle Short Course each August. Paschal said Krehbiel was a life-long learner.

“He was just a real gentleman,” Paschal said. “He was always very interested when he came up to meet you. He would say, ‘How are you doing?’ It was a genuine interest. He was always very polite and soft spoken and he always had something to tell you, something he thought you might be interested in knowing or discussing. It was never just passing comment. He would always have something to say he thought was of value and he could meet people very, very easily.”

In 1992, Krehbiel retired from Oklahoma State as an extension educator. In 1993, he trained as a master gardener in Oklahoma’s Comanche County. He transferred to Brazos County in 1994. He worked for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension as a beef education specialist.

In 1996, Krehbiel began writing a weekly news column for The Eagle. His last article in The Eagle was published in December 2019. Elmer also authored the Brazos County Vegetable Planting and Variety Guide. Anthony said she knew of Krehbiel before she even met him in the early 2000s because of his columns in The Eagle.

“His life’s work was in education,” Anthony said. “His column in The Eagle helped him to continue his life’s work in agriculture and in education.”

The reach of Krehbiel’s gardening columns was worldwide, Anthony said. She noted how Krehbiel kept track of every question he got from readers and what countries they came from.

“It was all over the world, I’m not kidding you,” Anthony said. “India, Africa, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, I mean, all over. And if he didn’t know it, the scientist in him would dive in and he would dig and he would find the answer.”

Anthony recalled Krehbiel’s entire backyard was full of raised garden beds and trees. He grew bluebonnets in his front yard by the mailbox. A willingness to share and give marked Krehbiel, Anthony said. She noted how he interacted well with fellow gardeners, regardless of their abilities or knowledge.

“He had a keen way, an innate way of teaching and it felt more out of conversation than you were in a classroom type of a setting with him,” Anthony said.

Krehbiel served two terms as president of the Brazos County Master Gardeners. He played a key role in the creation of the original demonstration garden. In addition to his gardening endeavors, Krehbiel was a long-time active member of A&M United Methodist Church and the College Station Noon Lions Club, among a number of other volunteer services in the community.

In 2005, Krehbiel received honorable mention as Texas Master Gardener of the Year. In 2008, Krehbiel received the Brazos County Extension Office’s highest honor for a volunteer, the “friend of Extension” award. In 2015, he was honored as the ag and natural resources volunteer of the year. In 2020, Krehbiel was given the Master Gardener Emeritus Award, a statewide honor presented by the local county extension office.

“You couldn’t honor the man enough and he was very humble about it,” Anthony said.

One word Anthony used to describe Krehbiel was “positive.” Like Paschal, she said Krehbiel was a life-long learner, a sign of a great educator. Anthony recalled how Krehbiel grew his largest tomato ever with her. It weighed over a pound and he took it around town to show others.

“I would tell people one of the greatest joys of my life was to get to garden with him,” Anthony said, “and I think many, many master gardeners would tell you that.”