Massage therapist pleads guilty to recording client at Bryan parlor

A former massage therapist who was charged in 2018 with secretly recording a client at his in-home Bryan massage parlor pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to deferred adjudication and two years of community service.

Johnny Ray Ward, 65, was arrested in March 2018 after a woman reported finding a hidden camera in a room that she used to undress before receiving massages at his Broadmoor Drive home.

Ward pleaded guilty Friday to invasive visual recording and tampering with evidence, according to court records.

At the time of his arrest, police said the camera was hidden inside a tissue box on a shelf. Detectives located the camera in a trash bin behind a Bryan movie theater after Ward admitted to discarding it there, according to a police report.

According to a state website, deferred adjudication is a type of probation that allows a person to accept responsibility for a crime without a conviction placed on a criminal record. The decision can only be granted by a judge.

Ward also will be required to surrender his massage therapy license.