Masks to be optional in Bryan schools starting May 29

Masks will become optional in the Bryan school district beginning May 29, Superintendent Christie Whitbeck announced Wednesday.

Face coverings will continue to be required through the end of the day May 28, which is the last day of classes for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Teachers and staff agreed to work this school year with certain safety measures in place, including a requirement for face coverings, and removing that requirement with eight days to go is not respectful to these educators, some who feel safer with masks in place,” Whitbeck wrote in a statement sent out to parents and posted to the district’s website Wednesday.

Before the May 29 date, masks will be optional at all the Bryan outdoor graduation ceremonies at Merrill Green Stadium, beginning with MC Harris’ ceremony on May 26.