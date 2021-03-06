Martindale man gets 7 years for DWI, assault family violence

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Ryan Freeman, 44, was sentenced by Judge John Brick in the 272nd District Court. Officials said Freeman was arrested in December 2016 on a charge of driving while intoxicated — third or more and while on bond was arrested in September 2017 on a charge of assault family violence with previous conviction. He was arrested again in April 2018 on another charge of driving while intoxicated, and his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit, a press release notes.

Freeman pleaded guilty to those charges in August 2019 and was sentenced to four years in prison. He was released in August 2020 and was required to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. However, officials said, he absconded from probation and did not report after September 2020. He was arrested on Jan. 2 in College Station after his brother called 911 for a civil disturbance, officials said. Since 1998, he has been on probation in counties across the state on various charges, including DWI, theft and assault family violence. Four of the six probations were revoked due to violations, a release notes.