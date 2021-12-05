Marines, Aggies come to the need of one of their own

“I looked at the estimate and it was gonna come to between $10,000 to $11,000,” Dean said. “I’ve been a general contractor, I built my own house, so I know how to do all that stuff. So I said, I think I can do a lot of this; it may take me a while.”

Dean said he talked with a couple of lieutenants that he attended The Basic School with when one suggested reaching out to others they knew.

“I said, ‘That’s a good idea,’ so we bounced the idea off a few,” Dean said. “We’ve got three guys that are retired as lieutenant colonels and colonels coming from Pensacola, Florida. There was one guy that was going to be coming from Virginia, but he had a heart attack a week ago so he can’t come.“

As Dean continued reaching out to people, he came across Jennifer Carpenter, who owns AR Photography. Carpenter’s father was a naval science professor at Texas A&M when Dean was a senior and he would often hang around the Corps of Cadets when she was young. AR Photography happened to be the studio which took photos for the Corps of Cadets, so Carpenter put Dean in contact with Ethan Porter of Squadron 1.

