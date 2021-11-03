 Skip to main content
Marine Corps League hosting Nov. 13 cornhole tournament
Marine Corps League hosting Nov. 13 cornhole tournament

The Brazos Valley Marine Corps League will host a cornhole tournament on Saturday at Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in College Station.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., with games beginning at 11:30 a.m. Teams of two can pre-register for $30, with day-of registration costing $40 per team.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.

There will be a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds from the event will be used to sponsor wreaths through Wreaths Across America to be placed on graves of veterans in the Brazos Valley.

Anyone interested in participating can register a team at brazosvalley1391.org/opcornhole.

For more information, email brazosvalley1391@gmail.com or waabrazosvalley@gmail.com.

Cooper's Old-Time Pit Bar-B-Que is at 3055 Texas 6.

