Maria Mia, Juanita’s to open this week in College Station

Two Tex-Mex restaurants will open in College Station this week.

Maria Mia’s first day of business will be Tuesday. The San Antonio-based restaurant will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is opening in the building formerly occupied by Ninfa’s on Texas 6.

Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina will open on Thursday at 180 Century Court, Suite 140, in Century Square. The restaurant’s first day will include salsa performances and lessons, live art, a 360 photo booth, face painting, balloon art, a DJ and a pepper-eating contest. Juanita's will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the restaurant's website.