Many schools close due to freezing weather

Multiple school districts and organizations have announced closures and plans for virtual instruction next week due to the winter weather moving into the area.

Temperatures across the Brazos Valley are expected to remain in the teens or low 20s on Monday before dropping to single-digit lows Monday night into Tuesday morning with the National Weather Service showing a low of 3 and 4 degrees for much of the area. Wind chills or feels-like temperatures will be in the negatives, forecasters have stated.

Temperatures are not expected to be above freezing from Sunday night until Wednesday, at the earliest.

Forecasters expect a mix of wintry weather Sunday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible into Monday morning.

Bryan: Campuses in the Bryan school district will be closed and virtual instruction canceled on Monday, district officials announced Friday. Extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Tuesday’s classes will be at-home only, with no students reporting to campuses, the announcement stated. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.

The announcement stated the district will make a decision about Wednesday and Thursday closer to those dates, based on the forecast.