Many schools close due to freezing weather

Multiple school districts and organizations have announced closures and plans for virtual instruction next week due to the winter weather moving into the area.
Temperatures across the Brazos Valley are expected to remain in the teens or low 20s on Monday before dropping to single-digit lows Monday night into Tuesday morning with the National Weather Service showing a low of 3 and 4 degrees for much of the area. Wind chills or feels-like temperatures will be in the negatives, forecasters have stated.
Temperatures are not expected to be above freezing from Sunday night until Wednesday, at the earliest.
Forecasters expect a mix of wintry weather Sunday evening, with 3 to 5 inches of snow possible into Monday morning.
Bryan: Campuses in the Bryan school district will be closed and virtual instruction canceled on Monday, district officials announced Friday. Extracurricular activities are also canceled.
Tuesday’s classes will be at-home only, with no students reporting to campuses, the announcement stated. Students will be expected to log into their classes and complete assignments from home.
The announcement stated the district will make a decision about Wednesday and Thursday closer to those dates, based on the forecast.
The district’s school board meeting scheduled for Monday night also will take place virtually via Zoom.
College Station: Monday is a holiday for students in the College Station school district. No decision had been announced Friday night about instruction later in the week.
Texas A&M: All Texas A&M students and staff classes in Bryan and College Station will have online instruction Monday and Tuesday, and all nonessential employees should work remotely if possible those days.
If the university remains open and road conditions allow, then the Texas A&M transportation services will follow the break schedule.
Blinn College: All campuses in the Blinn College District will be closed on Monday with no in-person or virtual learning taking place. Any additional closures or delays will be shared via the Blinn Alert system, the announcement states.
Harmony Science Academy: Harmony Science Academy in Bryan will be closed Monday and Tuesday. Students will have asynchronous learning; there will not be any Zoom-based live classes.
IL Texas: Students at International Leadership of Texas campuses will learn virtually on Tuesday. All campuses in the charter school district will be closed. Monday is a holiday for students and a professional development day for staff.
St. Joseph Catholic School: St. Joseph will be closed on Tuesday, canceling in-person and at-home instruction, along with extracurricular activities. The school will be closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday.
Boys and Girls Club: The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will be closed Monday and Tuesday, following the Bryan school district decision, and the Caldwell club will be closed Monday following Caldwell’s decision.
Navasota: The Navasota school district also announced Friday that instruction Tuesday through Thursday would be remote, with students expected to return to campus on Friday. Monday was already a student holiday for President’s Day and the staff development scheduled for the day is being moved online.
Caldwell: Caldwell schools will be closed Monday.
Hearne: Students in the Hearne school district will learn virtually Tuesday. Students are expected to log onto Hearne Online at 8 a.m. and complete their assignments for the day. The district will be closed Monday for President’s Day.
Franklin: The Franklin school district posted to its social media pages that students should be prepared for remote instruction Tuesday and Wednesday. Students were allowed to begin checking out devices on Friday. Monday was already scheduled to be a student holiday and a staff development day.
Snook: Campuses in the Snook school district will be closed Monday for the President’s Day holiday — staff development will be virtual — and Tuesday with students and staff conducting virtual learning.
Anderson-Shiro: Anderson-Shiro schools may move to remote learning on Tuesday if the weather and road conditions require. A final decision will be made Monday, according to the district.
The district will be closed on Monday for the President’s Day holiday.
As of Friday night, Allen Academy, Centerville, Iola, Madisonville, Milano, Normangee, North Zulch and Somerville school districts had not made an announcement about any weather-related closures.