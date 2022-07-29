Mandela exhibit opens at Bush Library, will continue through April 2023

The newest exhibit at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, “Mandela: The Official Exhibition,” opened Friday and takes visitors through the world leader’s life from his childhood in Mvezo, South Africa, until his death in December 2013.

Jay Patton, supervisory museum curator at the Bush Library and Museum, worked in partnership with the host company, Round Room Live, to install the exhibit that will be on display in College Station through April 23, 2023.

Patton said on Friday that the exhibit, which has toured throughout Europe and has made a handful of stops in North America, is full of information and artifacts people can view as they travel through the different sections of Mandela’s life. The exhibit expands beyond the normal footprint of the Ansary Gallery of American History, he said, with displays beginning in the rotunda and continuing through the traditional exhibit space.

Each section spans a period of Mandela’s life, he said, including his activism against apartheid in South Africa, his time in prison at Robben Island from 1964-1990, his presidency in South Africa and, finally, his work on a global platform after his presidency.

Some of the items that Patton noted as special to him are a pair of AbaThembu garments commissioned for the exhibit by the Royal House of Mandela, a master key to the prison cells at Robben Island that Mandela was gifted by Christo Brand, a Robben Island prison guard he befriended, and also the white lion skin that draped Mandela’s casket at his funeral in South Africa.

Patton said this is the first time the white lion pelt has been on display in North America.

“It’s very humbling for me,” he said to have the item on display at the end of the exhibit. “For me, it’s a symbol of how impressive this man was. He’s an icon, and I think to have that symbol of his power, his influence, his charisma displayed here is really special, and our visitors will appreciate that by the time they finish the exhibit.”

One of his favorite sections is the final one titled “Healing a Nation,” because of how aesthetically different it is from the rest of the exhibit and the symbolism it includes.

Before entering the Robben Island section of the exhibit, Patton said one quote in the exhibit sums up Mandela: “During my lifetime I have dedicated my life to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against White domination, and I have fought against Black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons will live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal for which I hope to live for and to see realised. [sic] But, my Lord, if it needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”

During a tour of the exhibit Friday morning, Patton told the tale of civil strife in South Africa over apartheid when Mandela entered prison, and when he re-entered the outside world, the country was close to a civil war.

“After he ascended to the presidency, he was the first Black president in South Africa,” Patton said. “He basically inherited all of those problems, and so he had to try to figure out how to resolve them peacefully, how to negotiate with friends and adversaries alike, to basically save the country, to create justice for everyone.”

Patton said a focus exhibit is planned to open on Aug. 29 that will be dedicated to “the intersection of George Bush, American foreign policy with the end of apartheid, Nelson Mandela’s rise to the presidency, FW de Klerk’s diplomacy and negotiations with all parties involved.”

Amy Raines, director of marketing and communication for the presidential library and museum, saw the exhibit for the first time put together on Friday and said it did a good job of showing the different stages of Mandela’s life and how he became such a key figure of the 20th century.

She said the exhibit highlights how Mandela took the strengths he identified in himself, such as his abilities to speak and relate to others, and utilized them as an effective leader.

“He just wasn't afraid to talk to or sit down with anybody and you have to respect and admire that,” she said. “He was well aware of his strengths, and I think he put those to use to accomplish a whole lot in his lifetime.”

She also remarked on Mandela’s ability to forgive people throughout his life.

Patton said he hopes people will see the parallels between Mandela's life and today’s world.

“That, for me, is the biggest thing I would hope people would see, and that we still deal with so many of the issues that Nelson Mandela fought for (and) against all of his life,” he said. “It’s important to me that our visitors get a sense of the struggle; they get a sense that there is a direct connection to this person. Of course, most people have not met Nelson Mandela, but I think you can find a personal connection. I think each and every person can find a personal connection in what we have presented here.”

He said he hopes people take time to reflect on the exhibit and do what they can to make the world a better place.

The exhibit is open and will run through April 23, 2023. Admission to the exhibit is included in admission to the Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $7 for retired military — with military ID — and $3 for youth and college students. Masks are required of all visitors to the museum due to high COVID-19 rates in Brazos County.