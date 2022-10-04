Man shot by CSPD who struck officer with axe arrested

The College Station man who was shot by a College Station police officer after threatening the officer with an axe last month was arrested Tuesday for the incident, police said.

Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

In accordance with College Station Police Department policy, the officer who shot Choi has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

The incident occurred on the morning of Sept. 19 in the 5100 block of Bellerive Bend Drive in College Station. Police said they received a 9-1-1 call at around 5:50 a.m. from the residence where the incident occurred and said a man, later identified as Choi, was hallucinating inside the home and was armed with an axe.

The first officer who responded made contact with Choi, who came from the front of the house and was armed with an axe, according to police. The officer made repeated commands for Choi to put down the axe as he walked through the yard toward the road where the officer was located. Police said Choi made it to the roadway and then began running at the officer.

The officer retreated, but later engaged with Choi and shot him twice in the upper torso, according to police. Police said Choi threw the axe and struck the officer in the lower leg. Both Choi and the officer were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Choi was a resident of the home and no other people in the house were injured, police said.