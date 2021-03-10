 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Brazos County incidents
0 comments

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Brazos County incidents

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old man with a history of driving while intoxicated and assault convictions was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday.

Angel Morin

Angel Morin

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Morin pleaded guilty to the enhanced second-degree felony offenses of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense and assault family violence with a prior conviction.

Officials said that on Aug. 30, 2018, College Station first responders were dispatched to a business on University Drive on the report of an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a wrecked vehicle. A further investigation showed the man — later identified as Morin — had been driving recklessly in parking lots and had hit multiple vehicles before leaving the scene, a press release notes. His blood alcohol content was 0.239. On Oct. 10, 2018, Bryan police were dispatched to the home of a woman after witnesses reported seeing Morin assaulting and dragging the woman in the yard of her home, officials said.

While on bond, Morin was arrested two additional times on driving while intoxicated charges in Austin and Pflugerville. He had previously served 30 months in prison on charges of assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated — third or more. Officials said he had also been previously convicted of assault family violence and resisting arrest.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge
Local News

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

 Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert