Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Brazos County incidents

A 29-year-old man with a history of driving while intoxicated and assault convictions was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday.

According to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Morin pleaded guilty to the enhanced second-degree felony offenses of driving while intoxicated — third or more offense and assault family violence with a prior conviction.

Officials said that on Aug. 30, 2018, College Station first responders were dispatched to a business on University Drive on the report of an unresponsive man behind the wheel of a wrecked vehicle. A further investigation showed the man — later identified as Morin — had been driving recklessly in parking lots and had hit multiple vehicles before leaving the scene, a press release notes. His blood alcohol content was 0.239. On Oct. 10, 2018, Bryan police were dispatched to the home of a woman after witnesses reported seeing Morin assaulting and dragging the woman in the yard of her home, officials said.

While on bond, Morin was arrested two additional times on driving while intoxicated charges in Austin and Pflugerville. He had previously served 30 months in prison on charges of assault of a public servant and driving while intoxicated — third or more. Officials said he had also been previously convicted of assault family violence and resisting arrest.