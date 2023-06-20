Corey Smith, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for trafficking a child, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Smith, who had no prior criminal history, pled guilty to promotion of prostitution, compelling prostitution of a minor and trafficking of a child for which he received a 15-year sentence as well.

On Nov. 19, 2020, the Frisco Police Department reached out to the Bryan Police Department in an effort to locate a missing minor they believed to be located in Bryan or College Station. BPD assigned its Direct Department Team (DDT) to assist in locating the minor.

DDT located prostitution ads that contained pictures of the minor, identified as A.R., confirming they were in Brazos County. DDT used a phone number on the ad to arrange for an undercover cop to meet with A.R. and another adult female listed on the ad. The undercover cop agreed to engage in sexual acts with both females for a payment of $200.

Prior to meeting with the females, DDT coordinated with the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office, Scotty’s House and Unbound BCS, a local human trafficking advocacy group, to xx

When officers entered the hotel room at Manor Inn, they confirmed the young female was the missing minor, A.R. Unbound advocates then provided care to both A.R. and the adult female. The Department of Family Services assisted in returning A.R. to her family in Frisco.

Bryan Police were able to gather enough evidence to prove Smith was a “pimp” who recruited the adult female for prostitution purposes and then acquired A.R. to have her engage in prostitution.

In addition to the 15-year sentence, Smith will be required to register as a sex offender for life.