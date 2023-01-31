Man sentenced by Brazos County jury to 25 years in prison for child abuse

Gonzalo Gonzales, a 40-year-old man from Dilley, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a Brazos County jury on Monday for two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

Gonzales was sentenced to 15 years in prison on one count and 10 years in prison on the second count and will serve the sentences consecutively as part of a plea agreement, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. He also has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in Frio County.

In July 2020, a 12-year-old girl told her mother that Gonzales had touched her in a sexual and inappropriate way when she was 8 or 9 years old, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The mother reported the abuse to the Bryan Police Department.

The girl was interviewed at Scotty’s House during an investigation, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. Gonzales denied the allegations during an interview and told police that the girl would have come forward sooner if the abuse had occurred. However, Gonzales pled guilty to the charge.