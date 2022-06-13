 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Robertson County

One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Texas 6 near Lakeway Drive in Robertson County on Saturday night, according to Department of Public Safety officials.

A preliminary crash investigation indicated that at approximately 10:20 p.m., a truck attempted to cross Texas 6 to Sadberry Road and was struck by an SUV. The passenger of the truck died at the scene of the crash, officials said, and was identified as Joe Tatom, a 67-year-old from Hilltop Lakes.

The driver of the truck was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries, officials said. The driver and passenger of the SUV were also taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan with serious injuries.

DPS officials said this is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.

