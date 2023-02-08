One man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Spring Loop Drive in College Station on Wednesday morning, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.

Investigators from the College Station Police Department served a knock-and-announce search warrant just after 6 a.m., Couch said. During the execution of the search warrant, officers encountered a man armed with a shotgun who fired at officers. Couch said one officer returned fire and struck the man, who was a resident of the location and was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Police identified the man killed in the incident as Mark Bennett Hopkins, a 22-year-old from College Station. Police said two other people were arrested at a separate location in relation to this incident and more charges are likely.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no danger to the public, police said.

“Myself and the members of this organization don’t take lightly that a member of our community was killed this morning,” Couch said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, “and our hearts and our prayers go out to the individual’s family and friends because I know this will be a difficult time for all of them.”

The officer who fired the fatal shot is a six-year veteran of the College Station Police Department and Couch said he has been placed on paid administrative leave, which Couch noted is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.

“I met with him this morning and he seemed to be doing OK, but … while he physically wasn’t injured, it’s a pretty traumatic effect on his end as well,” Couch said. “We don’t take it lightly. It’s a big deal.”

Since the incident is an officer-involved shooting, Couch said he requested the assistance of the Texas Rangers to take over the investigation.

Details of the warrant’s nature or target weren’t disclosed by Couch, but he said it is a part of a “pretty complex” investigation that involved “multiple locations” Wednesday morning and has been ongoing “for quite some time” that will “probably have a lot of tentacles.”

No other officers fired their weapons during the execution of the search warrant and no others were injured during the incident, Couch said. He noted the incident occurred inside the residence and there were three adults present.

More information will be provided when available.

We are currently on scene in the 900 block of Spring Loop. The roadway is blocked at this time while we work an investigation. pic.twitter.com/KKDq7ie1Gh — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) February 8, 2023