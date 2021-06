A 32-year-old man died in a drowning at Lake Bryan on Sunday, Bryan police said.

The man has been identified as Santos Barrera-Menchu of Bryan.

Police said officers responded to Lake Bryan around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of a person who had gone underwater while swimming and had not come back up.

Police said the body was located just before 8 p.m.

The Bryan Fire Department and Texas game wardens assisted.