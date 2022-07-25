 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dead after vehicle hits pole and flips Monday morning

One man died in a single-vehicle accident early Monday morning after an SUV struck a pole and flipped, according to College Station police.

Police said Erik Garcia, 20, of Bryan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at approximately 1:12 a.m. near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Lincoln Avenue. Garcia was a passenger in the vehicle and appeared to have been ejected, police said.

The driver and another passenger were conscious and breathing, police said. They were extracted from the vehicle by the College Station Fire Department and taken to a local hospital.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

