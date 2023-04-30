A Madisonville man was arrested on Saturday night for possession of around 80 pounds of marijuana, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Jeremiah Johnson, 31, was arrested and charged with manufacture delivery of marijuana, a first-degree felony, Sheriff's officials said. Johnson is currently in the Madison County jail.

At around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, a narcotics investigator with the Madison County Sheriff's Office received an anonymous tip that a large amount of marijuana was being transported through Madison County, Sheriff's officials said.

The investigator stopped the suspect vehicle at Greenbriar Road and Burr Road just north of Madisonville for a traffic stop and was assisted by Sheriff's deputies and a Madisonville police officer, according to Sheriff's officials.

A K-9 unit did a search around the vehicle and the unit's dog alerted to the odor of narcotics, Sheriff's officials said. A subsequent search of the vehicle led law enforcement to find 80 bags of suspected marijuana that weighed in at around 80 pounds.