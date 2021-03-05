Man arrested in Grimes County faces multiple felony charges

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at a business on FM 1774, just north of Todd Mission. Deputies executed a search on a vehicle belonging to Clinton Peacock and found a stolen firearm, more than 65 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of suspected Ecstasy, officials said. Deputies later learned the vehicle was stolen.

Peacock is charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and one a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail.