 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Grimes County faces multiple felony charges
0 comments

Man arrested in Grimes County faces multiple felony charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Grimes County authorities arrested a man Wednesday on several felony charges.

Clinton Peacock

Clinton Peacock

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 8:30 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity at a business on FM 1774, just north of Todd Mission. Deputies executed a search on a vehicle belonging to Clinton Peacock and found a stolen firearm, more than 65 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of suspected Ecstasy, officials said. Deputies later learned the vehicle was stolen.

Peacock is charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, one a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and one a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, both third-degree felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and theft of a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, both state jail felonies punishable by up to two years in a state jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Esports at A&M-San Antonio and Texas A&M's Yell Leader Recording Artist

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge
Local News

Bryan woman faces money laundering charge

 Police said one suitcase contained about $400 in $20 bills in an exterior compartment, and a second suitcase had a vacuum-sealed bag that contained clothes with large amounts of cash folded up inside the shirts. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert