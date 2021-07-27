Man arrested in connection to Sunday homicide in College Station

A 20-year-old College Station man was charged Monday in connection to a woman's death over the weekend.

Tarod London Jr. was charged tampering with a corpse, which is a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, which is a state jail felony.

Police said officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway in College Station around 6:20 p.m. Sunday after a person reported seeing blood on a sidewalk and a stairwell near her apartment.

According to police, officers forced entry into London's apartment after not receiving a response and discovered the body of a 18-year-old Roshinah Tompkins in a pool of blood.

Police had been called to the apartment in June, according to court records, and interviewed Tompkins and London, who were living together in the apartment, after a neighbor reported the couple were arguing and had fired a gun.