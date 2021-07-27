Man arrested in connection to Sunday homicide in College Station

A 20-year-old College Station man was charged Monday in connection to a woman's death over the weekend.
Tarod London Jr. was charged tampering with a corpse, which is a second-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, which is a state jail felony.
Police said officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 1500 block of Copperfield Parkway in College Station around 6:20 p.m. Sunday after a person reported seeing blood on a sidewalk and a stairwell near her apartment.
According to police, officers forced entry into London's apartment after not receiving a response and discovered the body of a 18-year-old Roshinah Tompkins in a pool of blood.
Police had been called to the apartment in June, according to court records, and interviewed Tompkins and London, who were living together in the apartment, after a neighbor reported the couple were arguing and had fired a gun.
During an interview following Tompkins' death, police said London told detectives they were parked along a highway near Prairie View when they began fighting over a loaded AR-15 in the front seat of the vehicle and it fired, striking Tompkins in the head. According to the police report, London said he panicked and elected to return to his apartment in College Station instead of seeking medical assistance. London told detectives he carried her body up the stairs and unsuccessfully performed CPR on her at the apartment, the report states. He then attempted to wash the blood off the stairwell before going to a family member's house.
London remained in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday with bail set at $205,000.
If convicted of the second-degree felony of tampering with a corpse, London could face up to 20 years in prison. The state jail felony charge of tampering with evidence is punishable by up to two years in a state jail.
London was also charged with disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, for the reported June 20 discharge of the gun at the apartment complex.