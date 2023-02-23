A man was arrested Thursday in Florida on criminal charges related to the murder of Amanda Gonzales, a solider from Madisonville, on a U.S. Army base in Germany in 2001, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents show Shannon L. Wilkerson, 42, is allegedly responsible for the death of Gonzales on Nov. 3, 2001. She was killed at Fliegerhorst Kaserne, then a U.S. Army base in Hanau, Germany. Wilkerson was an Armed Forces member at the time of the alleged offense, but was later discharged from the Army.

Wilkerson has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Gonzales was 19 years old when she was killed. According to an obituary in The Eagle archives, Gonzales was a 2000 graduate of Madisonville High School and a longtime resident of Madisonville. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hearne, where her funeral was held. Gonzales was a private first class in the Army.

The Department of Justice said Wilkerson is charged under the Military Extraterritorial Jurisdiction Act, which gives the U.S. federal courts jurisdiction over crimes committed outside the United States by, among others, former members of the Armed Forces who are no longer subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The FBI is investigating the case, according to the Department of Justice. The FBI Jacksonville Field Office, the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations, and Army’s Criminal Investigative Division, which originally investigated the case, provided valuable assistance with the arrest.