The Bryan Police Department responded to reports of a naked male running around in the roadway and parking lot near a Whataburger on Texas Avenue, according to police.

The man was arrested for disorderly conduct-exposure and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2.

Bryan police were dispatched to the 3100 block of S. Texas Ave. where they detained the male after observing him running in the parking lot naked. The man told police he had smoked phencyclidine (PCP). A cigarette dipped in PCP weighing 2.5 grams was found inside a tea beverage within the center console of his vehicle.

The man was arrested and transported to the Brazos County Detention Center and is currently being held on a total bond of $8,325.