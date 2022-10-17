 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested at Northgate club on drug, gun charges

A Columbus man was arrested early Saturday morning on multiple felony drug and gun charges after attempting to enter a Northgate club with a handgun, police said.

Kaycon Wilson, 19, was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, which were first- and second-degree felony charges, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Wilson was released from jail on Saturday after he posted bail of $41,000

Police said a nightclub’s doorman informed officers working at Northgate that a man tried to enter a club with a handgun. The doorman pointed out the individual, police said, and officers were able to make contact with the man, later identified as Wilson, and apprehend him in a public restroom.

The doorman told officers Wilson’s handgun was in a satchel around his shoulder, police said, and officers were able to search the satchel and found the handgun after they apprehended Wilson. During a further search of Wilson, police said officers found in his pockets: a one plastic bag of marijuana, one plastic bag containing about 29 colorful tablets, and one plastic bag containing five individually wrapped smaller bags each appearing to contain a white powdery substance. Police said Wilson’s had $3,384 in cash.

Police said Wilson was later found to be in violation of a bond condition for a previous case.

