Man accused of shooting at officers surrenders, arrested after standoff in College Station

College Station police arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Bridges on Thursday afternoon after a standoff between him and police at the Southgate Village Apartments lasted over four hours.
Bridges, who is accused of shooting at police, was booked Thursday on four counts, including two felonies: aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison; unlawful possession of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; parole violation and possession of marijuana.
Nobody, including Bridges or responding officers, were hurt during the incident and no shots were returned by officers, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.
Officers responded to a call of a civil disturbance came in around 9:45 a.m. saying a male “was acting erratically, threatening them and that the male was armed with a handgun.”
The officer who responded to the call conducted a traffic stop, and Couch said Bridges stopped and exited the vehicle and began to run away. As the officer exited his vehicle, Bridges turned and fired rounds from a handgun at the officer before fleeing around a corner. The officer pursued Bridges, who then entered into an apartment, which prompted the officer to call for backup.
When responding units arrived, Couch said a perimeter was set around the apartment in which Bridges had entered. Bridges then broke out a second-floor window and fired at responding officers.
Soon after, officers began evacuating nearby residents of the apartment complex to the Lincoln Center and began negotiations with Bridges once the evacuations were complete, Couch said. He added that communication between officers and Bridges were on and off throughout the day, as Bridges would occasionally become agitated and fire more rounds.
Bridges eventually surrendered to officers and was arrested after 2 p.m.
Couch said the apartment Bridges occupied during the standoff was not his. Police were able to confirm Bridges was alone in the apartment as the unit’s occupant wasn’t there and the children who lived there were at school.
Agencies who responded included College Station police, Bryan police, A&M police, Brazos County Sheriff’s Department, DPS troopers, and the local FBI office, Couch said.
Police are asking people to continue avoiding the immediate area of the crime scene due to the ongoing investigation.