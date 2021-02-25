Man accused of shooting at officers surrenders, arrested after standoff in College Station

College Station police arrested 30-year-old Jonathan Bridges on Thursday afternoon after a standoff between him and police at the Southgate Village Apartments lasted over four hours.

Bridges, who is accused of shooting at police, was booked Thursday on four counts, including two felonies: aggravated assault against a public servant, which is a first-degree felony, punishable by up to 99 years in prison; unlawful possession of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison; parole violation and possession of marijuana.

Nobody, including Bridges or responding officers, were hurt during the incident and no shots were returned by officers, according to College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.

Officers responded to a call of a civil disturbance came in around 9:45 a.m. saying a male “was acting erratically, threatening them and that the male was armed with a handgun.”

The officer who responded to the call conducted a traffic stop, and Couch said Bridges stopped and exited the vehicle and began to run away. As the officer exited his vehicle, Bridges turned and fired rounds from a handgun at the officer before fleeing around a corner. The officer pursued Bridges, who then entered into an apartment, which prompted the officer to call for backup.