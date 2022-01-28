Mail-in ballots require new identification information to be counted as voting deadlines loom

The number is on the outside of the envelope, but it is on a portion that will be covered by the flap when it is sealed and sent to the elections office.

“It is covered, so it is secure,” she said, noting it is not on a portion that is readable by anyone without opening the envelope. “But if that envelope comes back without that information on there, then that ballot will be rejected.”

That number is the first thing the Ballot Board will look for when counting ballots by mail, Hancock said. Even though the ballot is signed, it still would be rejected if it does not have that identifying number.

There is a six-day window following Election Day when voters can “cure” their ballot and fill out a form listing the identification number associated with their voter registration and mail-in ballot application.

“There is a cure period; but again, if the person does not list their phone number or email for us to be able to get ahold of them quickly, they’re going to miss that cure window because it’s only until six days after the election,” she said. “For this election, it’ll be the Monday following the [primary] election [March 7].”