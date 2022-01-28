Mail-in ballots require new identification information to be counted as voting deadlines loom

Voting deadlines are approaching for the March 1 primary election with the final day to register to vote on Monday, and the last day to request a mail-in ballot on Feb. 18.
Applications for a ballot by mail are available – in both English and Spanish – on the Brazos County Elections Administration Office website at brazosvotes.org and must be completed and returned to the elections office by Feb. 18. According to the website, registered voters who are eligible to vote by mail are those 65 years or older, out of the county during early voting or on Election Day, disabled or confined in jail.
For those requesting a mail-in ballot, there are changes to the forms people must follow in order for their request to be counted, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said. The changes are a result of Senate Bill 1, which was signed into law in September.
Two of the biggest changes, she said, are the requirement of voters to include their Texas driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number on the application to request a ballot by mail and then on the envelope – under a flap that is sealed before mailing – when sending in their ballot.
“A lot of people are hesitant about putting their driver’s license or social security number on a form, but it is a required piece of the document this time,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the elections office has been receiving many applications that do not have that information or people who list one number but registered with the other, so the identifying number on the application does not match the person’s voter registration information. In both situations, she said, the application must be sent back to the requestor and then returned to the elections office with the correct information.
“There’s going to be a lot of back and forth in the mail,” she said.
Even though it is listed as optional on the application to include a phone number or email address, Hancock “strongly recommended” people to include that information, so the elections office staff members have a faster way to contact people if there are any problems or questions with their application.
“If, in fact, we get that application and there’s a problem with it, we can call you and try to rectify that instead of having to send things back and forth through the mail, which just takes so much longer and the deadlines are coming up really fast,” Hancock said, noting the deadline to receive applications and have them corrected is Feb. 18, 11 days before the election.
Voters who have sent ballots by mail before will notice the envelope is “quite a bit different,” Hancock said. She said the Texas Secretary of State had to redesign it to accommodate the requirements outlined in SB1, including adding a space for the identification number – driver’s license or Social Security number – associated with the person’s voter registration and ballot by mail application.
The number is on the outside of the envelope, but it is on a portion that will be covered by the flap when it is sealed and sent to the elections office.
“It is covered, so it is secure,” she said, noting it is not on a portion that is readable by anyone without opening the envelope. “But if that envelope comes back without that information on there, then that ballot will be rejected.”
That number is the first thing the Ballot Board will look for when counting ballots by mail, Hancock said. Even though the ballot is signed, it still would be rejected if it does not have that identifying number.
There is a six-day window following Election Day when voters can “cure” their ballot and fill out a form listing the identification number associated with their voter registration and mail-in ballot application.
“There is a cure period; but again, if the person does not list their phone number or email for us to be able to get ahold of them quickly, they’re going to miss that cure window because it’s only until six days after the election,” she said. “For this election, it’ll be the Monday following the [primary] election [March 7].”
A voter can choose to hand deliver their ballot on Election Day by bringing it to the Brazos County Elections Administration Office anytime during the 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. voting window. It will only be accepted on March 1 and must be delivered by the voter.
“A spouse or immediate family member cannot hand deliver a ballot,” she said. “… It has to be the voter themselves, but they can bring that in and hand it over the counter, and it’ll be counted just like any other ballot.”
Another change this year, Hancock said, is if a person requests a ballot by mail, but does not receive it and goes to vote at a polling location, they will be required to submit a provisional ballot because they will be shown as having sent in a ballot by mail. If the Ballot Board confirms the voter did not return a ballot by mail, the provisional ballot will count, she said.
However, if a person gets their ballot and chooses to vote in a polling location instead, they can do so but must surrender their mail-in ballot. After surrendering their mail-in ballot at the polling location, they will receive a regular ballot to vote.
Another cause of confusion people might find, she said, is determining what number to include in the application and ballot envelope. Hancock said a link included on the brazosvotes.org website will take people to the Secretary of State’s ballot by mail tracker where they can fill out the required information and determine if they registered to vote with a driver’s license or Social Security number.
Some voters who registered before an identification number was required may have to update their registration to include either their driver’s license or Social Security number.
She also cautioned people about filling out applications they receive through the mail, saying any mail-in application voters receive in their mail will come from one of the two major political parties or individual candidates. She said SB 1 prohibits a county elections office from sending mail-in ballot applications to eligible voters.
“Some people that are over 65 may receive three or four applications in the mail,” Hancock said, noting they will all have instructions to return it to the Brazos County Elections Administration Office. “… They just have to be careful because with it being a primary, those parties mark those for their primary. So say that you vote a Democrat, and you receive one and you sign it and send it in with the Republican stuff on it, then we send you a Republican ballot, and that’s not what you wanted, which delays everything again.”
Hancock said the elections office is set to receive the new envelopes Monday, saying the shipments have been delayed due to a paper shortage, and will begin mailing ballots to requestors on Tuesday.
With the delay in ballots being mailed, she encouraged people to send in their ballots as soon as they receive them to ensure it arrives on time.
Hancock said her office is predicting and preparing for about 6,000 mail-in ballots – 8,000 people voted by mail in 2020 – but had received less than 1,000 requests as of Thursday.
For more information, go to brazosvotes.org or contact the Brazos County Elections Administration Office, located at 300 E William J. Bryan Pkwy, Suite 100 in Bryan, by calling 979-361-5770.