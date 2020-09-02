 Skip to main content
Madisonville police sergeant indicted on oppression charge
Madisonville police sergeant indicted on oppression charge

A Madisonville police sergeant has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of official oppression on accusations he kicked a person in the back as they were surrendering.

According to Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken, police Sgt. Lucas Cunningham, who is a detective with the department, was indicted Aug. 21.

Renken said Cunningham was assisting on a traffic stop that involved a person who allegedly evaded arrest in a vehicle.

“During the traffic stop, [Cunningham] kicked that person in the back while that person was on their knees with their hands above their head,” she said. “That person fell forward onto their face.”

Renken is handling the case after the Madison County district attorney recused himself. A district judge assigned the case to Washington County.

Renken could not confirm whether Cunningham is still employed with the department but said he was at the time of his indictment.

Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert declined comment and directed questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety — Texas Ranger division.

Official oppression is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and $4,000 in fines.

