Madison County Sheriff's Office says one in custody in human smuggling investigation

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said late Friday afternoon that one person was in custody in a human smuggling investigation.
Officials said the investigation was ongoing and few details were released, but authorities said four smuggling victims had been rescued and a stolen gun was recovered.
Officials said the Sheriff's Office was investigating the case along with the Madisonville Police Department, the Texas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
