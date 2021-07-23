 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison County Sheriff's Office says one in custody in human smuggling investigation
0 comments

Madison County Sheriff's Office says one in custody in human smuggling investigation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said late Friday afternoon that one person was in custody in a human smuggling investigation.

Officials said the investigation was ongoing and few details were released, but authorities said four smuggling victims had been rescued and a stolen gun was recovered.

Officials said the Sheriff's Office was investigating the case along with the Madisonville Police Department, the Texas Highway Patrol and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Despite COVID-19 and logistical woes, Tokyo 2020 to be the most inclusive Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert