Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled on news of Johnson & Johnson review
Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled on news of Johnson & Johnson review

The Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for today has been canceled following news that the Federal Drug Administration was recommending a pause in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal officials said they were investigating reports of blood clots connected to the vaccine that occur 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

Health officials said more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, the majority with no or mild side effects.

J&J delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid clot fears in US

BERLIN (AP) — Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a U.S. probe into reports of rare blood clots in some recipients, moves that experts worry could further shake vaccine confidence and complicate COVID-19 immunization efforts.

