Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinic canceled on news of Johnson & Johnson review

The Madison County COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled for today has been canceled following news that the Federal Drug Administration was recommending a pause in the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Federal officials said they were investigating reports of blood clots connected to the vaccine that occur 6 to 13 days after vaccination.
Health officials said more than 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered, the majority with no or mild side effects.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.