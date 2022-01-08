Luckey's Rod Run continues to remember William Luckey

Car enthusiasts will roll into Bryan on Sunday for the annual gathering at Chicken Oil Co. known as Luckey’s Rod Run.
Hundreds of classic and antique vehicles and hot rods are expected to arrive beginning as early as 7 a.m. around J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque and Chicken Oil Co. on College Avenue for the free event.
The event began in 1983 when a group of 15 car enthusiasts took a drive from the Houston area for lunch at Chicken Oil Co. after the suggestion from William Luckey, said Jackie Hanson, a retired Houston firefighter and director for the Lone Star Street Rod Association.
Luckey died in 2015 but the tradition on the second Sunday every January keeps his memory alive, Hanson said.
Hanson said he has participated for the past seven years and plans to be there Sunday with his 1931 red and cream Ford Sedan Delivery.
The event started with predominately older vehicles, but has evolved to include a variety of models, he said.
“The first year I went, there were around 300 cars there. There’s car clubs that meet in Houston and drive up to do this with new cars such as 2018 to 2020 Challengers, Mustangs and Camaros,” Hanson said. “It’s to a point now where it’s very big, very prominent.”
While they are not official sponsors for the event, Chicken Oil Co. and J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque work together to keep it alive and promote a safe, fun event, said Adam Drake, marketing director for Dixie Chicken Inc., Chicken Oil Co. and the Dry Bean Saloon.
“Most of the cars that are coming in aren’t from Bryan-College Station, so this is kind of their chance to drive up and see us,” Drake said. “It’s always really cool to see people that you’d only see once a year going like ‘Oh, hey how’s this? How’s your car doing?’ It’s always fun.”
Drake said he enjoys seeing the cars that drive out for the event and especially looks forward to seeing classic Mustangs, which has been a dream car for him and his wife.
“You can tell how people take care of them. You can tell that they mean something to somebody, that maybe it was a grandpa’s car that they inherited and fixed up or maybe it’s just people who just have an appreciation for classics,” he said.
Cody Whitten, owner of J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque, said it takes a lot of work to prepare for the crowd that comes with 600-700 vehicles. Whitten said weather plays a role in the turnout. Sunday’s forecast includes high temperatures in the 60s with a chance of rain.
“It’s neat, it’s something different. I guess it kind of puts us on the map in a way with Chicken Oil Co.,” Whitten said. “It benefits the city in different ways. You get those 600 to 700 cars that come into town and I’m sure they’re buying gas, shopping at convenience stores, and eating at other restaurants.”