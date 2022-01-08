Luckey's Rod Run continues to remember William Luckey

While they are not official sponsors for the event, Chicken Oil Co. and J. Cody’s Steak and Barbeque work together to keep it alive and promote a safe, fun event, said Adam Drake, marketing director for Dixie Chicken Inc., Chicken Oil Co. and the Dry Bean Saloon.

“Most of the cars that are coming in aren’t from Bryan-College Station, so this is kind of their chance to drive up and see us,” Drake said. “It’s always really cool to see people that you’d only see once a year going like ‘Oh, hey how’s this? How’s your car doing?’ It’s always fun.”

Drake said he enjoys seeing the cars that drive out for the event and especially looks forward to seeing classic Mustangs, which has been a dream car for him and his wife.

“You can tell how people take care of them. You can tell that they mean something to somebody, that maybe it was a grandpa’s car that they inherited and fixed up or maybe it’s just people who just have an appreciation for classics,” he said.