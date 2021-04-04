Loved ones reflect on life of former Bryan ISD school official Mario Bye

“I don’t know what happened and we’ll never know, and even if it had turned out differently, I think we would never have known what happened that day,” she said.

He was flown to St. Joseph Health in Bryan where his treatment began before entering rehabilitation.

“But Mario kept fighting; he kept fighting. He just kept defying the odds,” she said. In December, he showed his doctors and his family that he was capable of reading and math and could hear what was happening, even if he could not respond back.

When he went in for an appointment to address an increase of fluid in his brain, Deanna said, she expected him to begin making progress afterward — but then they found a bleed in his leg.

“His brain was starting to heal, and then for his body to shut down, it’s just devastating,” she said.

Her favorite memories with her husband are the trips, hikes and vacations they did as a family.